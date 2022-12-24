MPD: 2 injured in Raleigh gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police department is investigating a shooting that took place at a Raleigh gas station involving two victims who were injured on Saturday.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:39 p.m. on Raleigh Millington Road and Saint Elmo Road at the AAA Food Mart and Vapes gas station, according to police.

One male was located and transported in critical condition to Regional One Health.

One female was also located and transported to Regional One Health in non-critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH

