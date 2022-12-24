Toy Truck Drive
Couple revisits time capsule they buried nearly 25 years ago as newlyweds

A New Hampshire couple revisited a time capsule they buried nearly 25 years earlier as newlyweds in Hawaii. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A New Hampshire couple recently returned to Hawaii to dig up a time capsule they buried when they got married.

KHNL reports the high school sweethearts buried the time capsule nearly 25 years ago while they were newlyweds stationed in Hawaii with the Marines.

David and Alison Proulx said they searched for six hours to find the time capsule upon their return visit, using an old VHS video to figure out where they buried it.

The items inside included a Hawaiian lei, a piece of a uniform, mementos and photos.

“I’m sitting on the hillside getting this time capsule and it’s like, wow, my son was 6-month-old then and he’s now a Marine -- the same rank as I was,” David Proulx said

The couple is celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary this month and encouraging other people to bury a time capsule of their own.

“To see where we are now and how far we’ve come, it’s just neat,” David Proulx said.

Copyright 2022 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

