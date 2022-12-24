Back in the teens for Christmas Eve night but a warm-up is on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Temperatures have stayed below freezing again today and we will be back in the teens for lows tonight. Christmas Day will be slightly warmer but still cold with highs hovering around the freezing mark. Clouds will increase Sunday night as a disturbance approaches. This system could produce some minor snow accumulations Monday, mainly north of I-40. Temperatures will be much warmer with highs in the 50s and 60s by midweek.

CHRISTMAS EVE NIGHT: Mostly Clear and cold with lows in the upper teens. Winds NW around 5 MPH.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds WNW 5 MPH.

CHRISTMAS NIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the low to mid 20s and light southerly winds at 5 MPH.

REST OF THE WEEK: MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a 30% wintry mix / flurries, mainly for communities along and north of I-40. Minor accumulations possible. Monday night will be mostly to partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 20s. Highs will reach the 40s Tuesday and 50s Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will increase Thursday with highs in the 50s. Friday will be cloudy with showers and highs in the 60s.

