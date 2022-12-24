Toy Truck Drive
Arctic air remains in place for the Holiday Weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
By Erin Thomas
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 3:26 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A WIND CHILL ADVISORY remains in effect until 10 AM with wind chills as low as -10 possible this morning. Even after 10 AM, it will remain frigid, and highs will be below freezing both today and tomorrow. Temperatures will gradually warm through the extended forecast.

  • AVERAGE HIGH: 52
  • AVERAGE LOW: 35

CHRISTMAS EVE: Unseasonably cold with highs in the low to mid 20s. It will be mostly sunny with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph. Wind chill readings will be in the single digits.

CHRISTMAS DAY: It will start in the mid to upper teens with a few flurries possible. It should be mostly sunny by afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: Some flurries or light snow showers are possible Monday morning with highs in the mid to upper 30s in the afternoon. Highs will reach the 40s Tuesday and 50s Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will increase Thursday with highs in the 50s. Friday will be cloudy with showers and highs in the 60s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Frigid Christmas Weekend Forecast