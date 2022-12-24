Toy Truck Drive
1 dead after single-vehicle accident on I-40

The scene of the crash just before the eastbound Whitten Road exit.
The scene of the crash just before the eastbound Whitten Road exit.(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident on I-40 eastbound near Whitten Road.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound right lane is now blocked, according to TDOT.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and to stay home if it’s not necessary to travel.

