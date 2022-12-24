1 dead after single-vehicle accident on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident on I-40 eastbound near Whitten Road.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound right lane is now blocked, according to TDOT.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and to stay home if it’s not necessary to travel.

