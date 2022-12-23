Warming center moves location after losing power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After losing power, the City of Memphis is moving people out of the Hickory Hill Community Center.

The warming center was opened Friday morning after the Hospitality Hub reached capacity.

City officials say the boiler is not working at the Hickory Hill Community Center.

Dave Wells Community Center is now open at 915 Chelsea Avenue.

Anyone in need of shelter should go to Dave Wells Community Center.

