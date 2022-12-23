Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Warming center moves location after losing power

Dave Wells Community Center
Dave Wells Community Center(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After losing power, the City of Memphis is moving people out of the Hickory Hill Community Center.

The warming center was opened Friday morning after the Hospitality Hub reached capacity.

City officials say the boiler is not working at the Hickory Hill Community Center.

Dave Wells Community Center is now open at 915 Chelsea Avenue.

Anyone in need of shelter should go to Dave Wells Community Center.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating an incident where a newborn baby was reportedly...
Family dog kills 4-day-old baby girl, police say
The DeBord family says they are mourning the loss of their son who died after coming down with...
Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’
The scene on Wells Avenue
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds
Memphis Zoo pandas to be sent back to China
Power Outages
MLGW urges residents to conserve electricity

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Lora McClung, 52
Police: Woman, intoxicated, charged with using fake name to steal $85k Corvette
Snowy conditions in Midtown Memphis
Man dies from weather conditions in Midtown
City of Memphis under state of emergency amid freezing temps
City of Memphis under state of emergency amid freezing temps