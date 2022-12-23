Toy Truck Drive
Tigers complete non-conference as Williams, Kayo shine

(Memphis Tigers)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The non-conference portion of the Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball schedule is now complete.

Thanks to Wednesday night’s blowout win against outmanned foe Alabama State, the UofM can go into the holiday break feeling jolly with a 10-3 record.   

The Tigers took no prisoners, jumping on the Yellowjackets early, shooting 55% as a team, and holding Alabama State to just 30.6%.

That number was aided by the defensive play of big man Kayo Akobundu Ehiogu off the bench.

Kayo with a Memphis career-tieing 7 blocked shots, to go with 14 points on 6 of 7 shooting, mostly on dunks. 

Senior forward DeAndre Williams was also with the hot hand with 25 points for him on a red-hot 11-14 from the field.

“I’ve seen the ball go in a couple times and I just started feeling good. Yeah, I just stayed aggressive for my team,” Williams said.

”Y’know, I came from a lower level, so I’ve been adjusting to this style of play,” Ehiogu said. “You know, the guards are better, the bigs are better, everybody is faster. So, he’s just letting me get adjusted to how this level is, and now my confidence is getting up there.” 

The Tigers now get a few days off to enjoy the holidays.

Next up, American Athletic Conference Play begins hosting USF on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the FedExForum.

