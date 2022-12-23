Toy Truck Drive
Southwest Tenn. to experience rolling outages

Power Outages
Power Outages(MGN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST
TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation says they are under an emergency load curtailment from the Tennessee Valley Authority.

This means there will be 15 minute rolling outages for Southwest Tennessee EMC’s entire service area until further notice on Friday.

This includes Haywood, Madison, Tipton, Chester, Fayette, Henderson, Hardeman, Lauderdale and Crockett counties.

It’s unclear how long the outages will last for.

