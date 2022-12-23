Southwest Tenn. to experience rolling outages

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation says they are under an emergency load curtailment from the Tennessee Valley Authority.

This means there will be 15 minute rolling outages for Southwest Tennessee EMC’s entire service area until further notice on Friday.

This includes Haywood, Madison, Tipton, Chester, Fayette, Henderson, Hardeman, Lauderdale and Crockett counties.

It’s unclear how long the outages will last for.

