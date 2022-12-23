Toy Truck Drive
Snow ends but slick roads are possible with tumbling temperatures

By Spencer Denton
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dusting to an inch of snow possible as the snow moves out this evening. Temperatures will continue to tumble through the teens. Winds will gust to 40 mph at times.

OVERNIGHT: Decreasing clouds late. Lows drop to 5° to zero in spots. Winds will be northwest at 15-30 mph with higher gusts. Wind chills will drop to -10 to -20 degrees.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - DANGEROUS COLD FRIDAY: Wind chills will be -10 to -15 on Friday morning. Friday looks dangerously cold with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will only reach the teens and lows will be near 10 Friday night.

CHRISTMAS EVE: & CHRISTMAS DAY: It will remain unseasonably cold both days with highs in the low to upper 20s and lows in the teens. It should be mostly sunny most of the weekend. A warming trend will return next week heading into the new year.

THAWING OUT NEXT WEEK: We will finally go above freezing with highs will reach the upper 30s to near 40 Monday. Highs will hit the mid 40s Tuesday with 50s on Wednesday and 60s by Thursday. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s. Expect sun to mix with clouds each day.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Tips for keeping you and your pets safe while bracing the frigid cold
Warming centers open tonight for incoming dangerous temperatures
Preparing your car for winter weather
