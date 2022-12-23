Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Severe winter storm causing delivery delays ahead of Christmas

FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major...
FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major disruptions.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to be extra patient with deliveries of packages and presents right now.

The monster winter storm blasting much of the United States is causing delivery delays nationwide.

FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major disruptions.

UPS announced a similar situation, saying services in some regions could be affected as well.

This once-in-a-generation winter storm is also causing significant travel problems this week.

Miles of highways are shut down, and according to FlightAware, more than 3,000 take-offs were canceled Friday because of inclement conditions.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating an incident where a newborn baby was reportedly...
Family dog kills 4-day-old baby girl, police say
The DeBord family says they are mourning the loss of their son who died after coming down with...
Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’
The scene on Wells Avenue
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds
Memphis Zoo pandas to be sent back to China
The scene on McMurray Street
2 people found dead after shooting

Latest News

City of Memphis under state of emergency amid freezing temps
City of Memphis under state of emergency amid freezing temps
In this photo released by the U.S. Department of Defense, volunteers answer phones and emails...
US officials: COVID, cyclone bomb won’t slow Santa’s travels
et
Friday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Dec 23, 2022
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US