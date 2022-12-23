Toy Truck Drive
Memphis police, SCSO not to respond to crashes during snowy conditions

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Memphis Police Department are now following the Inclement Weather Policy.

Effective immediately, officers and deputies will not respond to crashes that occur during snowy and icy conditions.

In the event of a crash, police and deputies advise:

  • Drivers should exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance information and tag numbers of the vehicles involved
  • Take photograph(s) of the damage and tag number of vehicles involved
  • Both drivers should call the nearest Memphis Police Station or the Memphis Police Traffic Office to report the accident. This should be done within five (5) working days.
  • An Officer or PST will complete a Crash Report or a “Non-Investigated Crash Report” (NIR).

