Over 10k MLGW customers are without power(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Memphis Light Gas and Water customers are without power Friday morning.

Some outages were reported around 8 a.m.

The most affected area is the area of Hickory Hill Extended, Bill Morris Parkway, and near Shelby Drive.

The areas are waiting to be analyzed.

There’s no estimated repair time for most areas.

To see the outages click here.

