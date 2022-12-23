Over 10k MLGW customers are without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Memphis Light Gas and Water customers are without power Friday morning.

Some outages were reported around 8 a.m.

The most affected area is the area of Hickory Hill Extended, Bill Morris Parkway, and near Shelby Drive.

The areas are waiting to be analyzed.

There’s no estimated repair time for most areas.

To see the outages click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.