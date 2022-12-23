New coach for UAPB ahead of first SHC appearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff makes its first appearance in the Southern Heritage Classic next year, it will do so with a new head coach.

Alonzo Hampton returns to his home state to take over the Golden Lions as UAPB’s 22nd head coach.

His last stop was at Louisiana-Monroe, where after working with the Safeties in 2021, he was elevated to assistant head coach/special teams coordinator under Terry Bowden.

Hampton was an assistant at UAPB from 2006 to 2010.

UAPB will play Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic on Sept. 9, 2023, at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.