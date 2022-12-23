Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

New coach for UAPB ahead of first SHC appearance

University of Arkansas Pine Bluff
University of Arkansas Pine Bluff(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff makes its first appearance in the Southern Heritage Classic next year, it will do so with a new head coach.  

Alonzo Hampton returns to his home state to take over the Golden Lions as UAPB’s 22nd head coach.

His last stop was at Louisiana-Monroe, where after working with the Safeties in 2021, he was elevated to assistant head coach/special teams coordinator under Terry Bowden. 

Hampton was an assistant at UAPB from 2006 to 2010.

UAPB will play Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic on Sept. 9, 2023, at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating an incident where a newborn baby was reportedly...
Family dog kills 4-day-old baby girl, police say
The DeBord family says they are mourning the loss of their son who died after coming down with...
Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’
The scene on Wells Avenue
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds
Memphis Zoo pandas to be sent back to China
Power Outages
MLGW urges residents to conserve electricity

Latest News

Tigers complete non-conference as Williams, Kayo shine
University of Memphis head football coach Ryan Silverfield
Memphis welcomes 22 student-athletes during early signing period
Memphis Tigers
Madison Griggs breaks Tigers’ three-point record
Memphis guard Kendric Davis (3) drives against an Auburn defender during the second half of an...
Memphis Tiger Kendrick Davis named AAC Player of the Week for 3rd time in 4 weeks