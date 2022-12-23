Memphis children gifted free toys for Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Before the Bluff City plunged into the deep freeze, Memphis parents lined up to receive a blessing for their children this holiday season.

At The Superior Shop on South Perkins Road, moms and dads raced Old Man Winter’s arrival on Thursday to score free toys and more for their children.

”This is a blessed season right now,” store owner Thaer Ginem said. “We’re giving jackets, coats, food... anything we can do to help the community because it’s all about giving back this season.”

Ginem called on friends like Memphis artist Geno Brownlee, a.k.a. 901 Nazcar, to help make Christmas merry and bright for kids in the community.

”We are blessing the City of Memphis today,” said Brownlee, “The entire City of Memphis. Kids are coming out, receiving bikes, toys, and anything you can ask for. Today is phenomenal for the City of Memphis.”

This is Superior’s first annual toy drive, and likely not the last, given the support the event received from local rappers including Famous Amos, T Magic, Finesse2Tymes, Ace Queezy, and IME Casino.

“Hey man, we’re here for the city, man,” T Magic said while performing a magic trick using fire. “We just set the city on fire! Light the city up, bring a lot of fun to the city!”

Kids smiled ear to ear as they walked out with their arms full of new goodies.

Organizers’ hearts filled up, too, during what was a superior effort all around.

”The message is to never stop,” said Store Marketing Director Hadrat Fatemih. “Never stop giving. Never stop continuing to give from your heart.”

