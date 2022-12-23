MEM canceled flights due to weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Internation Airport canceled multiple flights Friday morning.

MEM canceled Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and two New York flights due to the weather.

Memphis International Airport expected the next couple of days to be the busiest Christmas holiday travel season.

Download airline apps to stay up to date on delays or cancellations.

For more details on cancelations click here.

