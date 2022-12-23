Toy Truck Drive
MEM canceled flights due to weather

By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Internation Airport canceled multiple flights Friday morning.

MEM canceled Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and two New York flights due to the weather.

Memphis International Airport expected the next couple of days to be the busiest Christmas holiday travel season.

Download airline apps to stay up to date on delays or cancellations.

For more details on cancelations click here.

