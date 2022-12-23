Man killed in North Shelby Co. shooting
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a North Shelby County neighborhood.
Deputies say they responded to Piermont Street at around 6:45 p.m., where they found the victim dead.
One person has been detained.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.