Man killed in North Shelby Co. shooting

Detectives are on the scene of the shooting in a North Shelby County neighborhood.
Detectives are on the scene of the shooting in a North Shelby County neighborhood.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a North Shelby County neighborhood.

Deputies say they responded to Piermont Street at around 6:45 p.m., where they found the victim dead.

One person has been detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

