Man killed in North Shelby Co. shooting

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a North Shelby County neighborhood.

Deputies say they responded to Piermont Street at around 6:45 p.m., where they found the victim dead.

One person has been detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

