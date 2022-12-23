Man dies from weather conditions in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says a man died from the weather conditions Friday.

Officers found a man on Union Avenue, near Cleveland Street, around 8 a.m.

Police say the death was weather-related and that no foul play is suspected.

Temperatures dipped to single digits on Thursday night into Friday morning, with wind chill temperatures below zero.

The city of Memphis has two warming centers open, at 590 Washington Avenue and 3910 Ridgeway Road.

