Ground stop issued for FedEx flights at Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx flights are grounded at Memphis International Airport.

This comes amid a sheet of ice that has blanketed the Mid-South as temperatures quickly dropped to freezing Thursday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration called for a ground stop for the airport until at least 11:15 a.m. Only FedEx flights are impacted.

Multiple flights were canceled Friday morning to Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and two New York flights due to the weather.

Memphis International Airport expects the next couple of days to be the busiest Christmas holiday travel season.

