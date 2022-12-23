Toy Truck Drive
Ground stop issued for FedEx flights at Memphis International Airport

(KCRG)
By Myracle Evans and Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx flights are grounded at Memphis International Airport.

This comes amid a sheet of ice that has blanketed the Mid-South as temperatures quickly dropped to freezing Thursday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration called for a ground stop for the airport until at least 11:15 a.m. Only FedEx flights are impacted.

Multiple flights were canceled Friday morning to Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and two New York flights due to the weather.

Memphis International Airport expects the next couple of days to be the busiest Christmas holiday travel season.

Download airline apps to stay up to date on delays or cancellations.

For more details on cancelations click here.

