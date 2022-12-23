Toy Truck Drive
Frigid Christmas Weekend Forecast

By Spencer Denton
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will remain painfully cold through tonight with lows between 5 and 10 degrees in most areas. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY remains in effect through Saturday morning with feels like temperatures from zero to -5 degrees. Winds will be northwest at 10-20 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Unseasonably cold with highs in the low to mid 20s. It will be mostly sunny with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph.

CHRISTMAS DAY: It will start in the mid to upper teens with a few flurries possible. It should be mostly sunny by afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: Some flurries or light snow showers are possible Monday morning with highs in the mid to upper 30s in the afternoon. Highs will reach the 40s Tuesday and 50s Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will increase Thursday with highs in the 50s. Friday will be cloudy with showers and highs in the 60s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

