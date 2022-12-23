Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

First Alert Weather Day Friday with dangerously cold weather

By Brittney Bryant and Erin Thomas
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front moved through Thursday and brought a dusting to 2″ of snow across the Mid-South.

Behind the front, temperatures have dropped into the single digits and even below zero in some areas. Wind chills are 15 to 20 degrees below zero Friday morning.

Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon and then that will switch over to a Wind Chill Advisory for the rest of the day Friday.

  • A Wind Chill Warning is issued when widespread conditions of -15 degree F or lower wind chills are expected to last for more than an hour.
  • A Wind Chill Advisory is issued when widespread conditions of 0 degree F or lower wind chills are expected to last for more than an hour.
Wind chill warning until noon Friday.
Wind chill warning until noon Friday.(wmc)

With actual temperatures in the single digits and a blustery north wind at 30 mph, wind chills will be 15 to 20 degrees BELOW ZERO on Friday morning.

The wind chill will stay below zero most of the day Friday.

Frostbite can occur in these conditions, so please wear multiple layers and limit your time outside.

IMPACTS: Roads could be dangerous over the holiday weekend. Main roads should be treated, but side streets will be the most treacherous. Bridges and overpasses may also be slick.

Leave faucets dripping and cover outdoor faucets to protect your pipes from the cold.

Any snow on the ground will stick around for several days with temperatures below freezing through Sunday.

Weekend Forecast for 12/24 - 12/25, 2022
Weekend Forecast for 12/24 - 12/25, 2022(WMC)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating an incident where a newborn baby was reportedly...
Family dog kills 4-day-old baby girl, police say
The scene on Wells Avenue
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds
Memphis Zoo pandas to be sent back to China
The DeBord family says they are mourning the loss of their son who died after coming down with...
Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’
The scene on McMurray Street
2 people found dead after shooting

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert to dangerously cold temperatures with wind chills below zero
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning Weather 12/23
First Alert Weather Day: Rain, freezing rain, sleet moves through the Mid-South
Dangerously cold Friday with wind chills below zero
First Alert Weather Day - Friday, December 10, 2021
Snow ends with icy roads and tumbling temperatures