First Alert Weather Day Friday with dangerously cold weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front moved through Thursday and brought a dusting to 2″ of snow across the Mid-South.

Behind the front, temperatures have dropped into the single digits and even below zero in some areas. Wind chills are 15 to 20 degrees below zero Friday morning.

Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon and then that will switch over to a Wind Chill Advisory for the rest of the day Friday.

A Wind Chill Warning is issued when widespread conditions of -15 degree F or lower wind chills are expected to last for more than an hour.

A Wind Chill Advisory is issued when widespread conditions of 0 degree F or lower wind chills are expected to last for more than an hour.

Wind chill warning until noon Friday. (wmc)

With actual temperatures in the single digits and a blustery north wind at 30 mph, wind chills will be 15 to 20 degrees BELOW ZERO on Friday morning.

The wind chill will stay below zero most of the day Friday.

Frostbite can occur in these conditions, so please wear multiple layers and limit your time outside.

IMPACTS: Roads could be dangerous over the holiday weekend. Main roads should be treated, but side streets will be the most treacherous. Bridges and overpasses may also be slick.

Leave faucets dripping and cover outdoor faucets to protect your pipes from the cold.

Any snow on the ground will stick around for several days with temperatures below freezing through Sunday.

Weekend Forecast for 12/24 - 12/25, 2022 (WMC)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.