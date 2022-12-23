Toy Truck Drive
Dangerously cold Friday with wind chills below zero

First Alert Weather Day: Rain, freezing rain, sleet moves through the Mid-South
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Wind Chill Warning is in place until noon and a wind chill advisory will be in effect for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Wind chills will be 15-20 degrees below zero this morning. Wind chills likely won’t be higher than 5 degrees this afternoon with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Actually high temperatures will be in the teens today. The moisture on the roads froze last night, so driving is extremely dangerous. Temperatures will not rise above freezing this weekend.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 17 degrees. Winds: NW 10-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low temperatures around 10 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE: & CHRISTMAS DAY: It will remain unseasonably cold both days with highs in the upper 20s Saturday and low 30s Christmas Day. Lows will be in the teens. It will be mostly sunny this weekend, but temperatures won’t be high enough for any significant melting to occur today.

NEXT WEEK: We will finally go above freezing with highs will reach the upper 30s to near 40 Monday. Highs will hit the mid 40s Tuesday with 50s on Wednesday and 60s by Thursday. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s. Most days next week will be partly cloudy, but there will be more clouds and showers Thursday.

