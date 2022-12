City of Memphis under state of emergency amid freezing temps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The city of Memphis is under a state of emergency amid freezing temperatures.

The declaration was made by Mayor Jim Strickland on Friday afternoon.

The duration of the state emergency is limited to seven days and may extend if needed, in seven-day increments.

MLGW is asking customers to conserve power.

