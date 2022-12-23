Toy Truck Drive
2 men dead, 1 detained after shooting at Lamar Crossing Apartments

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are dead following a shooting at the Lamar Crossing Apartments.

Police responded to Blue Crane Lane at 6:21 p.m. and found the two victims dead on the scene.

Officers have one person detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

