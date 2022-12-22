Warming centers open tonight for incoming dangerous temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is expected to hit dangerous freezing temperatures tonight.

If you are in need of somewhere to go the warming center will open at the Hospitality Hub at 590 Washington Ave. at 7 p.m.

Multiple churches around Memphis will be opening its doors as well.

Those include:

First United Methodist Church, 204 N. Second Street

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. 8151 Poplar Ave, Germantown, TN 38138

St. Louis Catholic. 203 S White Station Rd, Memphis, TN 38117

Germantown Presbyterian. 2363 S Germantown Rd, Germantown, TN 38138

Incarnation Catholic Church. 360 Bray Station Rd, Collierville, TN 38017

Germantown United Methodist. 2331 S Germantown Rd, Germantown, TN 38138

Calvary Episcopal Church. 102 N 2nd St, Memphis, TN 38103

The Southaven Community Safe Room located at 7312 Highway 51 N. will also be up and running tonight as well for those in that area.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.