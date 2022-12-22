Warming centers open tonight for incoming dangerous temperatures
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is expected to hit dangerous freezing temperatures tonight.
If you are in need of somewhere to go the warming center will open at the Hospitality Hub at 590 Washington Ave. at 7 p.m.
Multiple churches around Memphis will be opening its doors as well.
Those include:
- First United Methodist Church, 204 N. Second Street
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. 8151 Poplar Ave, Germantown, TN 38138
- St. Louis Catholic. 203 S White Station Rd, Memphis, TN 38117
- Germantown Presbyterian. 2363 S Germantown Rd, Germantown, TN 38138
- Incarnation Catholic Church. 360 Bray Station Rd, Collierville, TN 38017
- Germantown United Methodist. 2331 S Germantown Rd, Germantown, TN 38138
- Calvary Episcopal Church. 102 N 2nd St, Memphis, TN 38103
The Southaven Community Safe Room located at 7312 Highway 51 N. will also be up and running tonight as well for those in that area.
