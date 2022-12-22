Toy Truck Drive
Traffic at standstill on I-40 following multivehicle crash, 4 victims critical

First responders are on the scene of the crash near Warford Street.
First responders are on the scene of the crash near Warford Street.(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bad crash has traffic at a complete standstill on I-40 eastbound from North Hollywood Street to North Highland Street.

The crash was reported at 9:02 p.m. near Warford Street, according to police.

Four vehicles are involved.

Police say three people were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and one minor was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital also in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Traffic is at a complete standstill with no alternative routes.
Traffic is at a complete standstill with no alternative routes.(TDOT)

