Suspects wanted for assault of officer in Poplar Plaza parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for three suspects after they say an officer was hurt while attempting to detain them in the Poplar Plaza parking lot on Monday.

Police say the suspects are wanted for aggravated assault and attempted auto theft.

Police say that at 3:04 p.m., officers were on patrol in the Poplar Plaza shopping center when a citizen flagged them down and said multiple people were breaking into a black Dodge Charger.

Officers located the Charger and saw a man near the car and another man climbing out of the window on the passenger side.

Officers attempted to detain the two men, but they ran off.

As officers pursued them in the parking lot, a black Nissan Maxima driven by a third suspect cut off officers and crashed into a gray Audi SUV.

Pictured is the stolen black Nissan Maxima police say struck an officer and crashed into multiple cars in the Poplar Plaza parking lot. (Memphis Police Department)

One officer opened the driver’s door to the Maxima and attempted to detain the driver, who then put the car in reverse, striking the officer with the door.

The driver continued backward, striking another vehicle, and drove away through the parking lot at a high speed, hitting several more cars before going westbound on Poplar from Prescott Street.

Police say the Maxima was reported stolen out of Olive Branch earlier that same day.

Police say the officer who was struck sustained minor injuries from the incident.

Suspect No. 1 is described as wearing all black with white and black Nike sneakers.

Suspect No. 2 is described as wearing a bright red hooded sweatshirt over a gray sweatshirt, dark pants, a black face mask, and white sneakers.

Suspect No. 3 is described as wearing a bright yellow sweatshirt and black pants.

Photos of the vehicle and subjects are attached.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.