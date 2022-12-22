Toy Truck Drive
Soccer icon Pelé's health has worsened, hospital says

Pelé was admitted on Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection. The soccer icon will be spending Christmas in the hospital.(CNN BRASIL)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Brazilian soccer legend Pelé's health has worsened and he now requires greater care, according to a statement by the Albert Einstein Jewish Hospital in São Paulo on Wednesday.

Pelé was admitted on Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection and “re-evaluation of the chemotherapy treatment over the colon cancer identified in September 2021,” the hospital said at the time.

The hospital said Wednesday that Pelé “presents progression of the oncological disease and requires greater care related to renal (kidney) and cardiac dysfunctions.”

According to an Instagram post by Pelé's daughter Kely Nascimento, the soccer icon will be spending Christmas in the hospital.

