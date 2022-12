MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office found a person dead on Thursday morning.

SCSO says a single-car crash led to an overturned car fire at 12:30 a.m. on Collierville-Arlington Road.

SCSO is investigating the crash.

