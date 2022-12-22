Memphis welcomes 22 student-athletes during early signing period

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (UofM) - University of Memphis head football coach Ryan Silverfield announced on Wednesday the signing of 22 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent to play for the Tigers beginning in 2023.

The class includes 13 high school seniors, as well as nine transfers. The group includes eight offensive players, 13 defensive players and one specialist.

“Today was a great day for the Memphis football program,” Silverfield remarked. “We are very excited about the addition of so many student-athletes. We are proud of the men that are joining our family as they will have success on the field, in the classroom and in our great community. The future is very bright!”

The 2022 early signing period signing class features five student-athletes from Tennessee, four from Georgia, three from Alabama and Mississippi, two from Texas and Florida and one each from New York, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

Among the signees are five offensive linemen, five defensive linemen, four defensive backs, four linebackers, two tight ends, one running back and one punter.

Click here to see the full list of student-athletes that will be joining the Tigers in 2023.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.