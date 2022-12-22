Memphis River Parks Partnership gives update on new Tom Lee Park construction progress
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis River Parks Partnership posted an update on Tom Lee Park’s construction progress to social media on Wednesday.
“The playground is largely taking shape, the structure of the Hyde Canopy is mostly in place, and even the log walls of the food and drink pavilion are in place now,” said George Abbott, director of external affairs for Memphis River Parks.
The video gives a bird’s eye view of the riverfront with the promise of “doors opening” in 2023.
