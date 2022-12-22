Memphis River Parks Partnership gives update on new Tom Lee Park construction progress

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis River Parks Partnership posted an update on Tom Lee Park’s construction progress to social media on Wednesday.

“The playground is largely taking shape, the structure of the Hyde Canopy is mostly in place, and even the log walls of the food and drink pavilion are in place now,” said George Abbott, director of external affairs for Memphis River Parks.

Here’s a Tom Lee Park Construction Update just in time for the holidays! 🎅🚧🎄 Memphis River Parks Partnership’s George Abbott brings you a progress report on all the end-of-year action happening over at Tom Lee Park. ⁠ pic.twitter.com/2ZwqnqJdQd — Memphis River Parks Partnership (@MemRiverParks) December 21, 2022

The video gives a bird’s eye view of the riverfront with the promise of “doors opening” in 2023.

