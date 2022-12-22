Toy Truck Drive
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in ‘hostage situation’ at Richland Walmart

The scene has been secured.
By WLBT.com Staff and Quentin Smith
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities have released the name of the woman shot and killed during a hostage situation Wednesday night at the Richland Walmart.

The woman is said to be 21-year-old Corlunda McGinister, of West Helena, Arkansas, according to Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m.

It is currently being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Richland Police and Rankin County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

Witnesses say a McGinister got into a confrontation with an employee in the customer service department and began holding her hostage.

Richland police entered the store to try and defuse the situation, and the woman was ultimately shot and killed by police.

“It’s devastating for all parties involved. The officers, everybody that was involved in this situation. With the Christmas season coming around, mental health is a big deal because of the stress involved,” said Richland Police Chief Nick McLendon.

MBI says no other injuries were reported.

The store will remain closed until further notice.

