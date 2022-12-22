Long lines expected in MEM airport during Christmas holiday travel season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High levels of holiday travel are already underway across the nation.

Memphis International Airport expects the next couple of days to be the busiest of the Christmas holiday travel season.

A few tips for catching a flight on time:

Arrive at least 2 hours early

Expect full parking lots

Check carryon bags for unauthorized items

Earlier this week, TSA officials said firearm detections at security checkpoints at all Tennessee airports are at an all-time high.

In 2018, only 47 firearms were deterred at checkpoints at MEM in 2022. TSA says it’s been 79.

“It’s a continual issue. It is a problem. It holds up the line. It sets up these people to be charged with misdemeanors,” said Glen Thomas with MEM.

Travelers can face up to a nearly $15,000 fine, and it can prolong wait times.

Visit TSA’s website for how to store items in checked luggage.

“Every time we discover one of these weapons, we’re hearing from the passenger, ‘oh I didn’t realize it was in there.’ So, that’s why we’re stressing that,” said Thomas.

Download airline apps to stay up to date on any possible delays or cancellations as we gear toward winter weather.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.