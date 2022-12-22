Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Long lines expected in MEM airport during Christmas holiday travel season

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High levels of holiday travel are already underway across the nation.

Memphis International Airport expects the next couple of days to be the busiest of the Christmas holiday travel season.

A few tips for catching a flight on time:

  • Arrive at least 2 hours early
  • Expect full parking lots
  • Check carryon bags for unauthorized items

Earlier this week, TSA officials said firearm detections at security checkpoints at all Tennessee airports are at an all-time high.

In 2018, only 47 firearms were deterred at checkpoints at MEM in 2022. TSA says it’s been 79.

“It’s a continual issue. It is a problem. It holds up the line. It sets up these people to be charged with misdemeanors,” said Glen Thomas with MEM.

Travelers can face up to a nearly $15,000 fine, and it can prolong wait times.

Visit TSA’s website for how to store items in checked luggage.

“Every time we discover one of these weapons, we’re hearing from the passenger, ‘oh I didn’t realize it was in there.’ So, that’s why we’re stressing that,” said Thomas.

Download airline apps to stay up to date on any possible delays or cancellations as we gear toward winter weather.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Wells Avenue
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds
Memphis Zoo pandas to be sent back to China
Alandus Turner, 23
‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot, killed by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene
The crime scene on Covington Pike
Victim drives to car dealership for help after shooting on I-40
Video of ‘Kia Boys’
Woman shares video of ‘Kia Boys’ stealing her car under 5 minutes in Midtown

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 12/22
Alandus Turner, 23
‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot, killed by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene
Clock is Ticking for Memphis In May to Ink Tom Lee Park Deal
Memphis River Parks Partnership gives update on new Tom Lee Park construction progress
‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot, killed by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene
‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot, killed by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene