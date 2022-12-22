Toy Truck Drive
Gameday reminders for 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl

(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl is just one week away!

And there’s a lot you should take note of if you plan to attend the big game at the Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl to see the Kansas Jayhawks taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks!

All parking lots open at 9 a.m. on game day, Dec. 28.

Remember to check the back of your parking pass for which Access Point to use.

Tailgaters can park at Tiger Lane for $50.

And there’s plenty of off-campus parking available for $20 dollars.

For a full list of off-site parking locations and more event specifics, click here.

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium will enforce its clear bag policy.

That means clear tote bags and plastic zipper bags only. Also prohibited are clear backpacks, but you can bring a small clear purse or clutch bag with you.

