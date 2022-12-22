First Alert Weather Day Thursday & Friday with dangerously cold weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arctic cold front arrives on Thursday and cold air will bring temperatures into the single digits on Thursday night.

Winter Weather Alerts encompass a large portion of the United States, including the Mid-South.

Winter Weather Alerts as of 3:30 PM CT Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022 (WMC)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire Action News 5 viewing area from Noon Thursday to 6 AM Friday.

Winter Weather Advisories are issued for events that have a high likelihood of occurrence, are imminent, or are already occurring. However, advisories are issued for wintry weather that creates a considerable inconvenience while not posing an immediate or direct threat to life or property, nor a widespread disruption of commerce.

Winter Weather Advisories are usually issued in the period of 12 to 24 hours before the storm starts, and occasionally beyond that as much as 36 hours before the storm moves into the region.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Noon Thursday to 6 AM Friday (WMC)

Additionally, there are Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories in effect through Friday.

A Wind Chill Warning is issued when widespread conditions of -15 degree F or lower wind chills are expected to last for more than an hour.

A Wind Chill Advisory is issued when widespread conditions of 0 degree F or lower wind chills are expected to last for more than an hour.

Wind Chill Alerts for Thursday - Friday (WMC)

With actual temperatures in the single digits and a blustery north wind at 30 mph, wind chills will be 15 to 20 degrees BELOW ZERO on Friday morning.

The wind chill will stay below zero all day Friday.

Wind chills will be about 15-20 degrees below zero on Friday morning. (wmc)

TIMING: There will briefly be rain by 3pm and then that will change over to snow from west to east as cold air quickly works in along the cold front.

By 6 pm, there will be widespread snow that will be accumulating on the ground.

Snow will end around 9 pm and it will be dry Friday through Sunday.

Widespread snow is expected by 6 pm Thursday. This is wind chills and precipitation for 6 pm Thursday. (wmc)

ACCUMULATION: Most of the area will see at least a dusting of snow, but some areas could see totals reach 2″.

The highest totals will be in northwest Tennessee and eastern Arkansas.

Snowfall totals could reach 2" in some areas. (wmc)

IMPACTS: Roads could be dangerous on Thursday night and Friday morning. Main roads should be treated, but side streets will be the most treacherous.

Bridges and overpasses may also be slick.

Leave faucets dripping and cover outdoor faucets to protect your pipes from the cold.

Any snow on the ground will stick around for several days with temperatures below freezing through Sunday.

Weekend Forecast for 12/24 - 12/25, 2022 (WMC)

