Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

First Alert Weather Day Thursday & Friday with dangerously cold weather

By Brittney Bryant and Erin Thomas
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arctic cold front arrives on Thursday and cold air will bring temperatures into the single digits on Thursday night.

Winter Weather Alerts encompass a large portion of the United States, including the Mid-South.

Winter Weather Alerts as of 3:30 PM CT Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022
Winter Weather Alerts as of 3:30 PM CT Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022(WMC)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire Action News 5 viewing area from Noon Thursday to 6 AM Friday.

  • Winter Weather Advisories are issued for events that have a high likelihood of occurrence, are imminent, or are already occurring. However, advisories are issued for wintry weather that creates a considerable inconvenience while not posing an immediate or direct threat to life or property, nor a widespread disruption of commerce.
  • Winter Weather Advisories are usually issued in the period of 12 to 24 hours before the storm starts, and occasionally beyond that as much as 36 hours before the storm moves into the region.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Noon Thursday to 6 AM Friday
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Noon Thursday to 6 AM Friday(WMC)

Additionally, there are Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories in effect through Friday.

  • A Wind Chill Warning is issued when widespread conditions of -15 degree F or lower wind chills are expected to last for more than an hour.
  • A Wind Chill Advisory is issued when widespread conditions of 0 degree F or lower wind chills are expected to last for more than an hour.
Wind Chill Alerts for Thursday - Friday
Wind Chill Alerts for Thursday - Friday(WMC)

With actual temperatures in the single digits and a blustery north wind at 30 mph, wind chills will be 15 to 20 degrees BELOW ZERO on Friday morning.

The wind chill will stay below zero all day Friday.

Wind chills will be about 15-20 degrees below zero on Friday morning.
Wind chills will be about 15-20 degrees below zero on Friday morning.(wmc)

TIMING: There will briefly be rain by 3pm and then that will change over to snow from west to east as cold air quickly works in along the cold front.

By 6 pm, there will be widespread snow that will be accumulating on the ground.

Snow will end around 9 pm and it will be dry Friday through Sunday.

Widespread snow is expected by 6 pm Thursday. This is wind chills and precipitation for 6 pm...
Widespread snow is expected by 6 pm Thursday. This is wind chills and precipitation for 6 pm Thursday.(wmc)

ACCUMULATION: Most of the area will see at least a dusting of snow, but some areas could see totals reach 2″.

The highest totals will be in northwest Tennessee and eastern Arkansas.

Snowfall totals could reach 2" in some areas.
Snowfall totals could reach 2" in some areas.(wmc)

IMPACTS: Roads could be dangerous on Thursday night and Friday morning. Main roads should be treated, but side streets will be the most treacherous.

Bridges and overpasses may also be slick.

Leave faucets dripping and cover outdoor faucets to protect your pipes from the cold.

Any snow on the ground will stick around for several days with temperatures below freezing through Sunday.

Weekend Forecast for 12/24 - 12/25, 2022
Weekend Forecast for 12/24 - 12/25, 2022(WMC)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Wells Avenue
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds
Memphis Zoo pandas to be sent back to China
Alandus Turner, 23
‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot, killed by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene
The crime scene on Covington Pike
Victim drives to car dealership for help after shooting on I-40
Video of ‘Kia Boys’
Woman shares video of ‘Kia Boys’ stealing her car under 5 minutes in Midtown

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 12/22
First Alert Weather Day: Rain, freezing rain, sleet moves through the Mid-South
First Alert to snow today & then rapidly dropping temperatures
Mid-Southerners prepare for round of extreme cold days before Christmas
Mid-Southerners prepare for round of extreme cold days before Christmas
Mid-Southerners prepare for round of extreme cold days before Christmas
Mid-Southerners prepare for round of extreme cold days before Christmas