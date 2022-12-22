First Alert to snow today & then rapidly dropping temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is drizzle and mist this morning and you’ll have a chance for showers through the morning. Rain will chance over to snow by 3 pm and snow will continue until around 9 pm. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s this morning and then plummet into the teens by early evening. A dusting to an inch of snow is likely in most areas, but some areas in northwest TN to Blytheville AR could be closer to 2 inches. Winds will turn northwest at 15-30 mph with higher gusts. Lows drop to around 5 degrees Thursday night. Wind chills will drop to -10 to -20 degrees overnight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place today.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - DANGEROUS COLD FRIDAY: Although we will see sunshine, it will be dangerously cold tomorrow with wind chills -10 to -15 on Friday morning. Highs will only reach the teens and lows will be near 10 Friday night. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect on Friday due to the extreme cold.

CHRISTMAS EVE: & CHRISTMAS DAY: It will remain unseasonably cold this weekend with high temperatures in the mid 20s Saturday and lower 30s Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the teens on Christmas Eve night. It should be mostly sunny most of the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: A warming trend will return next week heading into the new year. High temperatures will be in the 40s Monday and Tuesday and then 50s on Wednesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.