Dangerous cold and a little snow arrives in less than 24 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be cloudy overnight with a stray shower and lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY COLD BLAST: A cold front will move through which will bring a chance of early afternoon rain changing quickly to snow. Temperatures will rise into the upper 40s to around 50 at noon and then plummet into the teens by evening. A dusting to an inch of snow possible and maybe slightly higher amounts in northwest TN back to Blytheville AR. Winds will turn northwest at 15-30 mph with higher gusts. Lows drop to around 5 degrees Thursday night. Wind chills will drop to -10 to -20 degrees.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - DANGEROUS COLD FRIDAY: Wind chills will be -10 to -15 on Friday morning. Friday looks dangerously cold with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will only reach the teens and lows will be near 10 Friday night.

CHRISTMAS EVE: & CHRISTMAS DAY: It will remain unseasonably cold both days with highs in the low to upper 20s and lows in the teens. It should be mostly sunny most of the weekend. A warming trend will return next week heading into the new year.

