Bottom Line: Health experts share pros, cons of eating dark chocolate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/ CONSUMER REPORTS) - It’s the holiday season, and a great gift to give and receive is chocolate!

You can’t escape it, and why would you want to—it’s delicious. Before you put a bow on that bar, be aware that a new Consumer Reports investigation reveals a dark side to some chocolate.

For many of us, chocolate is more than just a tasty treat. It’s a mood lifter, an energy booster, a reward after a tough day, and of course a favorite holiday gift.

When it comes to dark chocolate, add in potential health benefits, like a rich supply of antioxidants.

However, it’s not all good news when it comes to chocolate, according to Consumer Reports.

CR’s tests found concerning levels of cadmium and/or lead, two toxic heavy metals, in most of the dark chocolate bars tested.

CR tested 28 dark chocolate bars. For 23 of the bars, eating just an ounce a day would put an adult over a level that CR’s experts and public health authorities say may be harmful.

Consistent, long-term exposure to even small amounts of heavy metals can lead to various health problems, including kidney damage, hypertension, and reproductive issues. The risks are more significant for kids.

In young children, the metals can cause developmental problems, affect brain development, and lead to lower IQ.

In response to CR, several manufacturers whose chocolates had higher levels of heavy metals said that heavy metals occur naturally in soil and that they try to reduce them.

So how can a chocolate lover safely satisfy their sweet tooth? CR’s tests found that cadmium levels tend to increase with higher cacao percentages, so if you’re craving dark chocolate go for 55% rather than 85%.

Also, if you eat dark chocolate every day, you may want to cut back to maybe just a 1-ounce serving a couple of times a week instead.

Don’t just assume organic is better, either. CR’s tests found that organic dark chocolate was just as likely to have concerning levels of heavy metals as other products.

“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.