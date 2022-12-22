Big river crossing to close due to freezing weather
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Big River Crossing Bridge will be closed to pedestrians and bikers due to freezing weather conditions.
The crossing bridge will close from December 22 at 5 p.m. until December 24.
City Engineering will be monitoring it closely.
The weather may affect the dates.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.