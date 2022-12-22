Big river crossing to close due to freezing weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Big River Crossing Bridge will be closed to pedestrians and bikers due to freezing weather conditions.

The crossing bridge will close from December 22 at 5 p.m. until December 24.

City Engineering will be monitoring it closely.

The weather may affect the dates.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.