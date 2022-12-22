Toy Truck Drive
2 people found dead after shooting

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were shot and killed Thursday morning.

Police were called to the scene at a home on McMurray Street around 11:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find two people who were then pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time.

If you have any info that may help police, call 901-528-CASH.

