2 people found dead after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were shot and killed Thursday morning.

Police were called to the scene at a home on McMurray Street around 11:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find two people who were then pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time.

If you have any info that may help police, call 901-528-CASH.

