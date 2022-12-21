Toy Truck Drive
Victim found on Covington Pike after shooting on I-40

The crime scene on Covington Pike
The crime scene on Covington Pike(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating after a person was shot on I-40.

Police were called to a location on Covington Pike just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday where they found a shooting victim at a car dealership.

Witnesses said the victim pulled into the dealership to get help after being shot.

That victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooting happened on I-40 going westbound, but did not provide details on what led up to the shooting.

There’s no word on any possible suspects at this time. If you have any information that could assist, call 901-528-CASH.

