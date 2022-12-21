Toy Truck Drive
USPS shows behind-the-scenes look at Memphis Mail Processing Annex

By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -All systems are up and running at the U.S. Postal Service as employees get ready for the busy holiday season.

The Memphis Mail Processing Annex showed off a behind-the-scenes of the facility’s new resources to help deliver presents on time.

There are only two Memphis Mail Processing Annexes in the entire country and one of them is in the Bluff City.

The new resources include more manpower and a package processing machine.

“Typically we have several sets of package equipment in the post office, one being a bundle sorter. It will process about 6,000 pieces per hour. This machine behind me, called a hops, will run about 10,000 an hour,” said Edward Worsham with USPS.

Worsham says these resources will help serve the entire nation over the holidays.

If you’re looking to send out your gifts for the holidays, most of the deadlines are gone, but you can still get your package out in time if you select Priority Mail Express shipping. The deadline for that is Dec. 23. according to Worsham.

