Thursday and Friday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY’S due to snow with dangerously cold temperatures and windchills

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be dry today, but there will be more clouds this afternoon. A few spotty showers will be possible overnight into early tomorrow. Bitterly cold air will plunge through the Mid-South Thursday afternoon behind an unusually strong Arctic cold front. Strong winds will combine with the significantly colder temperatures to drop wind chills to subzero levels across all the Mid-South through Friday night. Very cold mornings are forecast Saturday and Sunday, but with less wind. WIND CHILL WATCHES and WARNINGS are in effect for the Mid-South from Thursday evening to Noon Friday.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High: 52 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY EVENING COLD BLAST: A cold front will move through on Thursday, which will bring a chance of afternoon rain changing quickly to snow by 4 pm. Snow will continue through 9 pm. Some areas could get 1″ of snow, especially in areas north of I-40 in west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas. Temperatures will rise into the upper 40s to low 50s in the middle of the day, then plummet into the teens by evening. Lows drop to around 5 degrees Thursday night.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - DANGEROUS COLD FRIDAY: Wind chills will be -10 to -20 on Friday morning with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Friday looks dangerously cold with highs in the teens and lows near 10 degrees Friday night.

CHRISTMAS EVE: & CHRISTMAS DAY: It will remain unseasonably cold both days with highs in the low to upper 20s and lows in the teens. A few flurries can’t be ruled out, but most areas will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will finally rise above freezing on Monday with highs around 40 degrees. Any leftover snow will melt next week with temperatures staying in the 40s.

