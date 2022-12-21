Shelby County unveils countywide text alert system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security unveiled a countywide text alert system Tuesday morning, one that leaders feel can increase residents’ safety in times of crisis.

“Notices like ‘shelter in place’, notices like ‘dangerous person’, notices like ‘all clear’ have the potential to save lives,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.

The Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) is a product of FEMA that was launched in 2006.

Director of Shelby County Emergency Management Brenda Jones said after the shooting rampage in September that put all of Shelby County on lockdown, leaders began conversations on an alert system that could be implemented to bring information quickly to residents during extreme situations.

Jones said FEMA approached Shelby County with the opportunity to choose IPAWS and that it was exactly what the county was looking for.

Using cellphone towers across Shelby County “It does not matter what your area code is,” Jones said. “If you are in the affected area, you will receive a notification. Citizens will receive this alert via their mobile devices, similar to an AMBER alert.”

The way it works is Shelby County will contact FEMA in Washington D.C. with information on a major disaster that they feel merits an alert.

FEMA will then confirm the threat and send out the IPAWS message.

“IPAWS has the ability to zoom in on geographic locations. If there is an incident happening in Arlington we have the capability to notify just the citizens where the cell towers are pinging in Arlington,” Jones said. “However, if it’s going to affect the entire county, then we also have the ability to notify the entire county.”

The message is limited to 360 characters and will update residents on the situation until the ‘all clear’ notice is given.

“These notices should be rare and we’re hopeful that they will be extremely rare,” Harris said.

Residents who don’t want to receive the IPAWS messages can opt out of the message.

On iPhone, you can go to your settings, and under ‘Government Alerts’ in the Notifications section you can disable AMBER alerts, test alerts, and public safety alerts.

You can also disable the sound that comes with the alerts.

countywide

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.