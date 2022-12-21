Over 2,500 missing people reported to MPD in 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers explained their effort in finding people reported missing across the city in a presentation to the Memphis City Council Tuesday.

When it comes to adults, MPD said there have been 938 people over the age of 18 reported missing this year. Fifty-three remain missing.

Currently, teens and children are missing at an alarming rate. In 2022, there have been 1,616 reported runaways, with 1,557 children ages 17 and under returning home. Sixty-nine children remain missing as of the third week in December.

Experts say children running away is pretty typical around this time of year.

“We see a large influx because around the holiday season, some children don’t have the best home lives,” explained Tamela Story with International Coalition Against Child Sex Trafficking. “They run away from home, not understanding they’re in danger when they run away from home.”

MPD said they receive national help when looking for people reported missing.

If you have any information about a missing person who currently has an active city watch, you are asked to call the police.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.