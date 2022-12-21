Toy Truck Drive
‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene

Second shooting takes place yards away from police investigating earlier homicide
The scene at Tully Street and Marble Avenue.
The scene at Tully Street and Marble Avenue.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As police were wrapping up a homicide scene in the New Chicago area Tuesday afternoon, another man was shot by a person in the onlooking crowd.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police were working on the scene of a fatal shooting on Wells Avenue just a few yards away.

Police say that a person in the crowd shot a 28-year-old man who was driving his car northbound on Tully Street.

The shooter then got into a gold crown Victoria, estimated to be a 1999 or early 2000′s model, and drove away.

Police say they are unsure if this shooting was related to the earlier homicide.

Police say this “occurred out of nowhere.”

Officers are speaking to witnesses in the crowd to find out more about the victim, police say.

No shots were fired at officers.

