2 MPD officers in hospital after cruiser assisting in unrelated pursuit crash struck by car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash involving a Memphis police cruiser had the ramp from I-40 onto Hollywood Street shut down Tuesday night. Police say it all began with a separate crash involving three shooting suspects.

At 8:28 p.m., officers in the area of Vance Avenue and South Lauderdale Street witnessed occupants of a black Infiniti shooting at another vehicle.

Police say that officers attempted to stop the car, but the Infiniti took off and crashed at the offramp from I-40 onto North Hollywood Street.

One suspect was injured and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Two other suspects fled into the woods nearby.

Action News 5 saw officers out of their cars, walking through the median, and searching the ground with flashlights.

A second crash then took place when a squad car assisting on the scene was struck by a citizen’s car.

Both officers in that squad car were transported to Methodist North in non-critical condition.

Officers are still in the area searching for the two additional suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Wide view of the scene. (TDOT)

