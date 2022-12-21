Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

2 MPD officers in hospital after cruiser assisting in unrelated pursuit crash struck by car

Memphis police on the scene at the offramp from I-40 onto Hollywood Street.
Memphis police on the scene at the offramp from I-40 onto Hollywood Street.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash involving a Memphis police cruiser had the ramp from I-40 onto Hollywood Street shut down Tuesday night. Police say it all began with a separate crash involving three shooting suspects.

At 8:28 p.m., officers in the area of Vance Avenue and South Lauderdale Street witnessed occupants of a black Infiniti shooting at another vehicle.

Police say that officers attempted to stop the car, but the Infiniti took off and crashed at the offramp from I-40 onto North Hollywood Street.

One suspect was injured and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Two other suspects fled into the woods nearby.

Action News 5 saw officers out of their cars, walking through the median, and searching the ground with flashlights.

A second crash then took place when a squad car assisting on the scene was struck by a citizen’s car.

Both officers in that squad car were transported to Methodist North in non-critical condition.

Officers are still in the area searching for the two additional suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Wide view of the scene.
Wide view of the scene.(TDOT)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blu Rolland
Family shares disturbing details of Arkansas boy’s death, discovery under house
David Nicholas Smith, 44, was arrested and charged with five counts of simple assault by...
Owner charged after lineman attacked by 5 pit bulls at work, sheriff’s office says
Starbucks 3-day nationwide strike
Memphis Starbucks shuts down after workers join in 3-day strike against unfair labor practices
Demarcus Anderson arrested in train heist
Memphis man arrested, accused of train heist
Wind chills will be below zero on Friday morning
First Alert Weather Day Friday with dangerously cold weather

Latest News

Inside look at USPS Mail Processing Annex
USPS shows behind-the-scenes look at Memphis Mail Processing Annex
The Venue
Midtown apartment residents without heat, hot water four weeks after carbon monoxide leak
‘When you lose your Downtown, you’ve lost your city’: Memphis struggles to keep investors due...
‘When you lose your Downtown, you’ve lost your city’: Memphis struggles to keep investors due to crime
Midtown apartment residents without heat, hot water four weeks after carbon monoxide leak
Midtown apartment residents without heat, hot water four weeks after carbon monoxide leak