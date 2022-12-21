Toy Truck Drive
MPD investigates a shooting in New Chicago

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 11:57 a.m. on the block of Wells Avenue.

A man was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrest has been made.

If you have any information call 901-528-CASH.

