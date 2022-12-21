Toy Truck Drive
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds

The scene on Wells Avenue
The scene on Wells Avenue(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wells Avenue that happened just before noon Wednesday.

Police say a woman called them to report her friend was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers are investigating as a homicide.

There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time.

If you have any information call 901-528-CASH.

