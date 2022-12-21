Madison Griggs breaks Tigers’ three-point record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers women’s basketball team had a lot to celebrate as they took down Xavier while seeing Madison Griggs break the program’s career three-point record.

On December 21, the Memphis Tigers played against the Xavier Musketeers.

As the game tipped off, both teams struggled to get a basket in the first quarter. Jamirah Shutes and Hannah Riddick would score on back-to-back possessions to open the game for a 4-2 lead.

Xavier then would take back the lead 11-7 following a couple Memphis baskets. With 2:17 left in the first quarter, Madison Griggs would hit a three from the wing tying the score at 15-15 heading into the second quarter.

The Tigers and Musketeers would trade baskets in the second quarter before Xavier would jump ahead after a 7-2 run. Shelbee Brown and Makaiya Brooks would hit consecutive three pointers to get the Tigers back within one.

Xavier would take a one-point advantage heading into halftime with the score being 26-25.

As the third quarter began, Memphis would regain their lead after Griggs hit a short jumpshot in the lane with 3:40 left in the quarter. Xavier would get a three-pointer to fall, however Tigers Tanuyel Welch would sink a crucial shot from the elbow to give them back the lead. The Musketeers offense would get a lay-up late in the third quarter to make the score 42-41, regaining the lead in final 10 minutes of the Third

To start the fourth quarter, Xavier would push their lead out to five. Memphis would make a run with baskets from Brown, Griggs and Emani Jefferson to get back in front.

Memphis would have an offensive spark in the fourth quarter and make yet another comeback. In the final minutes of the game, Jefferson drained a three-pointer from the corner to cut their deficit to one. On the next possession, Griggs would get a transition lay-up to give the Tigers the 60-59 lead with just over a minute left.

Shutes would put the team on her back as she scored the final six points for Memphis as they captured the 66-63 win. Jamirah Shutes and Madison Griggs led the team with 17 and 12 points, respectively, while Destiny Thomas grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

The Tigers will be on break for the next eight days before opening American Athletic Conference play at Temple on Friday, December 30.

Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.