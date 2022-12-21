Agreement reached between MSCS and Millington Schools over Lucy Elementary

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) and Millington Municipal Schools have reached an agreement regarding Lucy Elementary School.

The agreement reflects the district’s commitment to ensuring a high-quality education for all and includes a four-year transition plan, allowing Millington Municipal Schools to purchase the Lucy Elementary building for $3.3 million.

The district will use the four years and funds negotiated in the sale to enhance the facilities where Lucy students and staff members will transition in 2027.

“This law has put MSCS and Lucy in a difficult situation,” said MSCS Superintendent Toni Williams. “Our teachers and families asked us to fight for their interests and that is exactly what we have done over the last few months. Through the power of community advocacy, we reached an agreement that keeps our approximately 350 Lucy students and staff united and achieving together.”

This is the second such agreement in as many weeks that settles concerns of displacement following a state law enacted earlier this year.

The law requires the 2023 transfer of ownership of four MSCS campuses to the Germantown Municipal School District (GMSD) and Millington Municipal Schools unless a mutually agreed upon sale is negotiated before that deadline.

The law affects Lucy Elementary, Germantown Elementary, Germantown Middle, and Germantown High.

Last week, in an effort led by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, the MSCS board, Shelby County Commission, City of Germantown, and GMSD approved an agreement to transfer the “3G” schools in exchange for a new, state-of-the-art $100 million high school and up to nine years of transition time.

The MSCS board approved the agreement during a Special Called meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Board Chair Althea Greene called the long-sought agreements a “Christmas miracle.”

School board member Stephanie Love shared, as the representative for Lucy Elementary, she’s glad the adults put children first.

Lucy principal Ashley Edwards echoed these sentiments.

“We appreciate the support of MSCS leadership who have been transparent and worked diligently behind the scenes to ensure a successful outcome for our staff and students,” said Edwards. “We are happy to close the year with a resolution that will bring an organized transition, upgraded facilities to our area, and most importantly, peace of mind to our Lucy Elementary School family.”

